PORT DEPOSIT — Mary Ellen McDougal, 91yrs, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital of Elkton, MD. Born July 16, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Linton Leary.
Mrs. McDougal was a member of the Good Shepherd Parish of Perryville, MD, a former cashier of the Crother’s Market of Port Deposit, MD, and a Class of 1948 graduate of the former Jacob Tome Institute of Port Deposit, MD.
Mrs. McDougal is survived by her son, David P. McDougal; daughters, Katherine A. Carradin and Melissa J. McDougal; one grandson, Patrick S. Carradin; one great grandchild; brother, Michael L. Leary; and sister, Ann Marie Eberhardt.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDougal was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. McDougal, and brother, Dennis P. Leary.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 1:30 PM, at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Cemetery of Perryville, MD. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
