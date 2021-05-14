HAVRE DE GRACE — Mary Ellen Fisher, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on May 11, 2021. She was 77. Mrs. Fisher was born in Fountain Green, MD, to James Kozub and Della Crabb Kozub. She was the devoted wife of the late Johnny Bent Fisher, loving mother of John David Fisher (Carol Ann Fisher), and Carolyn Ann Lewis (Lee Bennett). She was the grandmother of Jordan David Lewis (Chelsea Bradley), Connor David Lewis (Lindsey Lewis), Savannah Bennett, Cameron Marshall Fisher (Kaylee Fisher), Tanya Bivins (Erik Bivins), Samuel Ayers, Taylor Bunnell-Young (Dana Bunnell-Young), and Jared Bunnell. She had 6 great-grandchildren and was the sister of James Alexander Kozub.
Mrs. Fisher was an Administrative Assistant at Citizens Care Center. She enjoyed crocheting, especially making baby blankets. She was known for her Pumpkin Rolls and loved giving gifts to others. Mrs. Fisher loved traveling, especially the summer trips to Castaways, Glamping and going to the casino. She was an active member of Havre de Grace United Methodist Church. A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St, Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jordan Lewis, Connor Lewis, Savannah Bennett, Taylor Bunnell-Young, Cameron Fisher, and Erik Bivins. Contributions may be made to Havre de Grace United Methodist Church, 101 South Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD, 21078. Online condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.