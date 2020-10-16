PERRYVILLE — Mary Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Guy was born on November 16, 1947 in Baltimore County, Maryland and passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020. Libby, as many affectionately called her, was the second oldest daughter of Dorothy and James Kennedy’s seven children. Libby was a homemaker and bartender. She is survived by her son, Rob Guy (Kim), her daughter, Dawn Proth (Anthony) and her granddaughter, Kylie. She was preceded in passing by her long time partner Elmer ‘Butch’ Gray. A memorial will be held in private by her loved ones.
