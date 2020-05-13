NOTTINGHAM, PA — (Howell) Mary Elizabeth (Howell) Absher, 78, of Nottingham, PA passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, at home surrounded by family, following a period of declining health. Born August 3, 1941 in Pikeville, KY, she was the second child of Levi Howell and Amy Tackett Howell. Amy passed away when Mary was a small child.
Mary and her husband, Charles Absher, recently celebrated their fifty-first anniversary. Her greatest joy was her faith in Jesus Christ, and her roles as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church and had lived in this area most of her life.
In addition to her husband, Charles, she is survived by two sisters, Ruby Gordon, of Elkton, MD and Laurene Ferrell (Randall) of Wellington, KY; two daughters, Katherine Brinton (Scott) of Peach Bottom, PA and Patricia Herr (Dan) of Chester, MA; and thirteen grandchildren, Christopher Brinton (Amanda), Andrew Brinton (Jaylene), Joe Brinton, Ben Brinton (Rachel), Katherine Nolt (Byron), Evonna Brinton, Charles Barker, Krystyna Barker (Corey Wallace), Vivienne Herr, Evelynn Herr, Carolynn Herr, Gwendolynn Herr, and Judson Herr; also seventeen great-grandchildren, John Brinton, Shelby Brinton, George Brinton, Bethany Brinton, Erika Brinton, Miranda Brinton, Jansen Brinton, Elijah Brinton, Brantley Nolt, Lavonne Nolt, Cordell Nolt, Hailey McColl, Mackenzie Shaffer, Serenity Shaffer, Arianna Shaffer, Colton Wallace, and Genevieve Wallace. She is also survived by Nicole Parks, her friend and loving caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sara Barker (Chris); brothers, Ballard Howell and Larry Looney; also her father, the Rev. Levi Howell and her mother, Vivienne Howell.
Due to the COVID-19 public gathering prohibitions, a Memorial Service for Mary will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s memory to the Wrightsdale Baptist Church Building Fund, 310 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, PA 17563.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Quarryville. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dewalds.com.
