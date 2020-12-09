Mary Claudette Keeney (Beaston)
SEVERNA PARK — (Beaston) Mary Claudette Keeney, 77, of Severna Park, MD passed away on November 22, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, Claudette grew up in Chesapeake City, MD and graduated from Bohemia Manor High School in 1961. After graduation Claudette accepted a position in the newspaper industry as a typist. Claudette eventually worked her way up to Production Manager of the Cecil Whig/Chesapeake Publishing. After leaving Chesapeake Publishing, she accepted a position as Production Manager at Advo-Print in Columbia, MD until she retired.
She was also very involved in the Elkton Little League. Claudette was instrumental in bringing the Girls Senior League Mid Atlantic Championship to Elkton in 1979, which the Elkton girls won as they marched to the Senior League Girls World Series in Waco, Texas. That team finished 2nd in the nation. Claudette then produced a supplement to the Cecil Whig titled “Saga of Success” for which she won an award.
Claudette was an avid bowler. Bowling in many leagues over the years and actually reached the “perfect game” of 300. She also attended the WIBC/USBC Nationals for 35 consecutive years.
Claudette loved to go boating, playing words with friends and to also travel, especially to Outer Banks, NC; New Smyrna Beach, FL and Cancun Mexico.
Preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Kevin Matthew Rutherford, her brother Jack Beaston, nephew Jackie Beaston parents Mary and Frankie Logue and her father Julian Claude Beaston.
Claudette is survived by her beloved husband and caregiver, Larry Keeney; her daughter Chele Brown Schirmer and husband Jim, Bel Air, MD; her grandson Andrew Rutherford, Bel Air; and niece Carla Beaston of Elkton, MD. Other family members include Kim and Kurt Sauers and their sons Klay and Kolin of Hampstead, MD; Kreg and Ann Keeney and their children Paul and Rachel of Jarrettsville, MD and Kris and Susan Keeney and their daughter Nora of Atlanta, GA.
A celebration of Claudette’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Tate Center, 305 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.