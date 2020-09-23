RISING SUN — (Jamison) Mary Carolyn (Jamison) Haynes past away in home hospice under the tender care of her youngest daughter, Stacie Dollenger at the age of 93 on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 in Rising Sun Maryland.
Mary Carolyn was born in Catonsville, Maryland on September 3rd 1927 to Mary Agnes (Cadogan) and Howard Bertram Jamison. She attended Catonsville High School and was awarded a scholarship to Peabody Institute, Conservatory of Music. She began working for the government during WWII and continued for 47 years, retiring in 1994 from the DHHS, Bureau of Information Technology and Strategy as a Computer Analyst. She established a home in Catonsville with the late Richard (Dick) George Haynes to whom she was married for 47 years. She is also predeceased by her dear dog Beau, a Sheltie rescue who brought her great comfort after her husband’s passing. She is survived by her three devoted children and their spouses: Cynthia (Haynes)/ Peter O’Carroll, Kara (Buttimer)/Richard Haynes, and Stacie (Haynes)/ David Dollenger , 7 grandchildren; Andrew O’Carroll, Katie (Treut) Sason, Evan Treut, Aine (O’Carroll) Cucci, Rebecca (Haynes) Mishaw, Connor Haynes and Kenny Dollenger as well as 10 great grandchildren.
Mary Carolyn was a lifelong beauty who generated a captivating grace, inspired everyone around her to be better and never had an unkind word to say about anyone but the occasional politician. Although she was happy to keep her own company, she delighted in being surrounded by her large, loving family and never (ever) declined a party, a cocktail, or an invitation to dance. She defined a life well lived by embracing fun, living simply, thinking deeply, loving truly and always being kind.
To Paraphrase Henry Wadsworth Longfellow,
When a great woman dies,
For years beyond our ken,
The light she leaves behind her lies,
Upon the paths of men.
The family will host a celebration of her life when deemed safe due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers and visitation, please honor her by living well.
