VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — (Whelan) Mary Caroline Yeatman, 80 years old, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away after a short battle with Leukemia on November 20, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1940 to Vernon and Mary Whelan in Upland, Pennsylvania. Mary grew up on the family farm in Earleville, Maryland and graduated from Cecilton High School. She received her RN from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, Delaware. She married Richard W. Yeatman in April of 1964. Mary is survived by her three children, Christina Bucholz (James) Denise Frasier, and Mark Yeatman (Paige). Mary was a devoted grandmother to ten grandchildren: Brandon Bucholz, Caroline Somi (George), Morgan Bucholz, Will Frasier, Jack Frasier, Claire Frasier, Sam Frasier, Reese Yeatman, Owen Yeatman, and Drew Yeatman. She was predeceased by both of her parents as well as her beloved brother, Dr. Philip Whelan. Mary was a nurse for over 50 years. She passed away surrounded by her children, grandchildren, close friends, and her sister Susan Mullori.
A funeral Mass was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 10 a.m., at Saint John The Apostle Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. A graveside interment will occur at a later date. The family wishes to acknowledge, with gratitude, the outpouring of admiration, respect, and love from Mary’s many nursing colleagues. It is heartwarming to hear how many lives she touched through her decades of professional life. H.D. Oliver Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.