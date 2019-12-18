RISING SUN — Mary Florence Biggs, known as “Flossie”, of Rising Sun, MD, age 95, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Flossie was born on March 25, 1924 in Zion, MD to the late James Bradford and Rose Isabell Williams.
Flossie is survived by her son, Albert Biggs Jr. and his wife Sue; daughter, Marie Sherrard and her husband James; son, Joseph Biggs Sr. and his wife Gina; grandchildren: Albie Biggs III, Michael Biggs, Natalie Finley, Amber Shrodes, Jason Biggs, Brian Biggs, Joseph Bradford Biggs, Jr., Seth Biggs and 10 great-grandchildren.
Flossie loved watching and supporting the grandchildren playing Little League and would have tea parties with the great-grandchildren. She loved baking and the family will surely miss her pies. Flossie enjoyed playing bingo and working on crossword puzzles. She was a lifelong member of Zion Methodist Church.
Along with her parents Flossie is preceded in death by her husband Albert Wallace Biggs Sr.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Flossie’s honor may be made payable to “St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
