HAVRE DE GRACE — Mary A Wettig, 90 years, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on June 25, 2022. Mary was born in Havre de Grace to Frank and Maria Reginaldi on June 16, 1932. She is survived by husband William L Wettig, Sr. married for almost 69 years. Children William L Wettig, Jr, Jane Wettig, Mark Wettig, Patricia Head (husband Jack), and Michael Wettig (wife Jill). Grandchildren Jeremy Wettig, Mary Jane Tarbert, William Tarbert, Kelly, Teresa Figueiredo, Jason Wettig, and Katelyn Wettig. Great grandchildren Chance Hardy and Jude Wettig. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Anthony Reginaldi, Joseph Reginaldi, and John Reginaldi, sisters Lucy Giro and Teresa Heacock. Mary worked as an administrator with the U.S. Government for ten years, five beginning in 1949 and five prior to retirement in 1992. In the interim, she was managing the household and caring for her five children. Mary became the founder of the religious education program at St. Patrick's church, and continued as the director for over 20 years. She found much fulfillment in this work, with the youth, their families and the catechists with whom she worked. Following retirement, she spent the next 22 years organizing and coordinating Grace Place, a facility that provides support to those in need. She was fond of this outreach for being ecumenical involving ten churches and their volunteers. Mary committed a significant portion of her life to the community of St. Patrick's Church. She sang in the choir, organized fund raising ventures, especially during Christmas to visit Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She contributed to the Centennial Committee by gathering parishioners shared stories and photos of life in the church. Mary's creativity and intellect radiated through her numerous hobbies which included; calligraphy, sewing, creating Faberge Egg Ornaments, and her expansive ancestry research. Mary compiled a journal of her life as the child of Italian immigrants that she passed down to her family so they could fully appreciate the origin and culture of their ancestors. Frank and Maria Reginaldi immigrated to the US in the early 1900's. After arriving separately, they later met and married at St. Patrick's Church and lived in Havre de Grace for the remainder of their lives. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm, with visitation from 12 PM until 2 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home 123 S Washington St, Havre de Grace, MD. Per her wishes, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to a homeless shelter, Habitat for Humanity, shelters for battered women, or Grace Place. Online condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
