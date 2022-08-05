RISING SUN — Mary Ann (Dolly) Jackson, 75 years, of Rising Sun, MD, went to meet her Lord and Savior, August 1, 2022. Born March 13, 1947 in Maryland, she was the youngest daughter of the late Walter and Mollie Jones Taylor.
Dolly was a life-long member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD. She was a loving Mother and caring Grandmother. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and loved animals, especially dogs. She is survived by her sons, Charles Swan Jackson III and Timothy Paul Jackson; daughter, Robin Ann Jackson-Thorne; and three grandchildren, Charles Swan Jackson IV, Samantha Paige Jackson, and Timothy Paul Jackson Jr.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Swan Jackson, Jr.; brothers, Jack Taylor, Willard Taylor, Larry Taylor, and June Taylor; and sisters, Dorothy Eikner, Elsa Webb, Ruby Leahy, Joan Durham, Irene Melinger, and Elsie Taylor.
All funeral services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
