Mary Ann Hollister
NORTH EAST — Mary Ann Hollister, 75 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Caraway Manor, Elkton, MD with her loving family by her side.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Elkton, on August 27, 1944, the daughter of the late Walter and Hallie (Biddle) Wilson.
Prior to her retirement, Mary Ann worked 30 years for Cecil County Public Schools, as a secretary for both the Board Office and North East Elementary School.
She enjoyed sports, playing volleyball with the PTA League, softball and basketball.
Survivors include her loving husband: Worthy A. “Bunk” Hollister; one daughter: Jamie Van Dyke (Tom) of Elkton, MD and one son: Worthy Curtis Hollister (Debbie) of North East, MD; eight grandchildren: Jacob, Lucas, Amey, Haley, Dylan, Macy, Brady and Chase; seven great grandchildren: Jackson, Quinn, Jordan, Jace, Alesya, Kyley and Zane. She is also survived by six siblings: Jerry Loving, Mike, Jimmy and Jeff Wilson, Jean Dietz and Bo Letts.
Memorial service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm until service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ann’s memory may be made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of the funeral home.
