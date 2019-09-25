NORTH EAST — Mary Ann Celeste Vannoy, 81 of North East, MD, passed Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Born in North East, MD, on July 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George Gerald and Ruth (England) Gray.
She began her career at age 16 with C & P and retired after 42 years of service with At&t Telephone Company. After retirement, she worked part time for Cecil County School Employees Federal Credit Union.
Mary Ann was a member of the Telephone Pioneers where she volunteered for fundraising events. She enjoyed life, traveling to the beach and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survived by one daughter: Kimberly L. Wyre (Rick) of North East, MD; one son: John A. Vannoy (Terri) of Elkton, MD; three brothers: Sonny Gray of Elkton, MD, Frank and Kenneth Gray of North East, MD; grandchildren: Eric Wade, Tara and Jay Vannoy; and great grandchildren: Mikey and Autumn.
Services will be private
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.