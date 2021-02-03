NEWARK — Mary Ann Carroll, age 99, of Newark, DE, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Born in Elkton, MD on June 19, 1921, she was a daughter of the late John Allen and Ann Irene (Sturgeon) Conway. Ann was a devoted wife and mother that took pride in being a homemaker. She always motivated her children to do well in school, and instilled in them to do their best while always being supportive and proud of them. Ann nursed her kids on sick days, readily sacrificing her own rest to ensure they were cared for through the night. She had a warm and supportive parenting style that allowed her children to flourish. Ann and her husband, Horace, were inseparable, and she became his devoted and loving caregiver during his final years of life.
She was an immaculate housekeeper, and still managed to keep her home pristine after becoming legally blind. Ann was famous for her signature home cooked meals in her family’s small kitchen, many of which her family attempts to duplicate, especially her multi-course Thanksgiving dinner. She couldn’t get enough of playing card games and delighted in jigsaw puzzles. Ann was a devout Catholic and very close to her sister, Rose Marie. She was humble, smart, quick-witted and comical. Ann was also empathetic as well as helpful to anyone in need, and never hesitated to strike up a conversation with a stranger. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. Ann will be remembered as an amazing mother, loyal wife, caring friend, true believer and inspiration to all.
“Farewell and thank you from 3 lucky kids.”
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Horace E. Carroll and siblings, John Donald Conway, Paul Allen Conway and Rose Marie O’Conner. She is survived by her children, Charles “Chuck” Carroll (Lou Ann), Sue Ann Carroll and Thomas Carroll (Marti); grandchildren, Robert Carroll, Elizabeth Kaleugher (Dave), Joshua Carroll (Catherine), Jennifer Kitson (David Cook) and Ryan Kitson (Morgan); and great grandchildren, Alexandra, Camryn, Mia, Keegan and Sydney.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s memory to Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.