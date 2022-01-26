NORTH EAST — Mary Ann Bowers, 93 of North East, MD, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in North East, MD, on December 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John Summerfield Dean, Sr. and the late Elizabeth (Kibler) Dean Bakeoven.
Mary Ann, a homemaker, previously worked at Elk Neck State Park and Keystone Fireworks. She was a great cook, a member of North East United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was an avid collector of Mickey Mouse memorabilia.
Survived by her daughter: Debra L, Fitzgerald (Larry) of North East, MD and two sons: Richard Bowers (Sandy) of Elkton, MD and Keith E. Bowers (Lori) of Rising Sun, MD, sister: Virginia Lee Nelson of Smithtown, NY. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a great-great-grandson on the way.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Mrs. Bowers' life will be held in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to the North East United Methodist Church or North East Little League in c/o Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.