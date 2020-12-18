ELKTON, MD — Mary A. Maloney-Wilson, age 96, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Born in Elkton on November 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Mildred L. Watson Alagia.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Leo Maloney; her son, Leo Michael Maloney; and her sister, Margaret A. Kaplow.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Leonard E. Wilson; daughter, Patti Maloney; sisters, Loretta Hislop (Donald), and Rose Brown; brother, Lorenzo “Sonny” Alagia (Bill); grandchildren, Steven Bowman (Megan), Shane Maloney (Danielle), and Erin Carrig (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Steven Bowman, Jr., Veronica, Leo, and Mads; and daughter-in-law, Lorraine Maloney.
Mary attended the University of Delaware and Johns Hopkins University. Following the death of her first husband, she carried on the family tavern business known as Four Corners, where she developed many lasting friendships. She also managed and later owned B.B. Martin Outdoor Advertising Company for a period of 55 years, selling the business in 2005 to Apple Outdoor Advertising.
One of the first important events in Mary’s life was when she was elected to be the first female County Commissioner in Maryland. She also received the first Trailblazer Award in Cecil County.
After leaving the commissioner’s office, Mary was asked by Gov. Harry R. Hughes to be a college trustee and she quickly accepted the invitation. She served for 24 years as a trustee and received a letter from Dr. W. Stephen Pannill informing her that she had been approved as the first Trustee Emerita in the 35 years of the history of the College.
Mary was always interested in politics and served on the Board of Election Supervisors for 12 years.
Mary had been involved in numerous civic organizations including the Women’s Club of Cecil County, Historical Society of Cecil County, the Maryland Humanities Council, and Old Bohemia Historical Society.
Mary should be noted for her philanthropic deeds throughout her entire life. She was a proponent for the welfare of others and endlessly donated privately to those in need. She helped those who needed help with no fanfare or recognition throughout her life. Mary has always been loved, respected, and admired throughout the community and beyond. Though she was small, she was mighty, and a force to be reckoned with.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, December 21, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Interment will be in Old Bohemia Cemetery, Warwick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Aviat Academy, P.O. Box 87, Childs, MD 21916.
