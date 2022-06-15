ELKTON, MD — Martin Junior "Marty" Johnson, age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Born in Elkton on February 21, 1947, he was the son of the late Edward and Helen Halcomb Johnson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Lou Johnson; children, Ken (Kathy) Smith, Kevin Smith, Michele (Heather) Johnson, and Martin Johnson; grandchildren, Brianna (Randall), Emily, Zach, Leah, and Penelope; great-grandchildren, Tessa, Natalie, and Sienna; brothers, James (Jackie) and Ben (Chris); and sisters-in-law, Betty and Carol.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry and Clifford Johnson, and sister, Nadine.
Mr. Johnson was a 1965 graduate of Elkton High School and served in the Army National Guard. He was a former employee of Hewlett Packard and retired with Agilent Technologies. He loved playing softball, spending time with his softball family, eating shrimps and crabs.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
