NORTH EAST — Martin "Marty" G. Kolsun, Sr., 84 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Camden, NJ, on March 16, 1935, he was the son of the late Paul Kolsun.
Marty and his wife owned and operated Marty & Barb's Store in Clayton, NJ for many years. He was a member of the NJ National Guard and was a Cub Master for Scouts. He enjoyed boating, daily walks and loved to bake.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years: Barbara "Barb" (Kryza) Kolsun; two sons: Martin G. Kolsun, Jr. of Middletown, DE and Mark Kolsun of North East, MD; three granddaughters: Lisa, Tina, Kristina; two great grandchildren: Joella and Chaz; and his foster daughter: Jean Grudzinski.
In addition to his father, Marty was also preceded in death by a son: Matthew Glenn Kolsun.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
