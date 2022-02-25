NORTH EAST — Marshall Lloyd "Doc" Purner, 94 of North East, MD, passed away with his loving family by his side, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center-UM, Bel Air, MD.
Born in North East, MD, on August 3, 1927, he was the son of the late Marshall W. and Martha (Meekins) Purner. He was the husband of the late Geneva Nancy (Davis) Purner who passed on January 31, 2004.
In 1945 he joined the U.S. Army serving in Germany and Korea, while in Korea he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. After discharge, he became a Police Officer working for the Louisville, KY, North East and Elkton, MD police departments.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting decoys. Most of all he enjoyed playing music and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children: Bruce Roberts (Brenda), Marshall Purner (Melinda), Michael Purner (Wanda), Karen Purner-Sandy and Jeffrey Purner (Lili); 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and companion Mary Jane Culbertson.
In addition to his parents and wife, Marshall was preceded in death by his siblings: Ruth Simpson, Delores Coulter, Genevieve Patchell, Alan Purner, Ellen Cantler, C. Jefferson and Joshua Clayton Purner.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 2-6pm at the North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD 21901.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the North East VFW Post 6027, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
