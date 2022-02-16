CHARLESTOWN — Marshall "Michael" Lee Patchell, Jr., age 61, loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather, died unexpectedly on January 30, 2022, at his home. Michael was born October 16, 1960 to Kathleen McCann Patchell and Marshall Patchell. He lived his life in Charlestown and loved the river lifestyle, including boating, crabbing with his Dad, fishing with his Uncle Alan, and hunting with his brother Shannon. After school, Michael trained as a millwright and was happy and proud of the work he did for 30 years with Millwrights and Machinery Erectors Local 1545. He was married to his loving and devoted wife, Donna, on June 23, 2016 and they shared their home together with their fur-kids - Butterscotch, Marley, Itty Bit, and Oscar. Michael was the best big brother ever, working together with his father and brother to help build all of their houses and cut firewood, and doing everything he could to help his mother, sisters, and brother. He enjoyed trips to Frontier Town, floating on the 'Lazy River' with his sister Maureen. He also had a love of hot rod cars and going to Ocean City car shows with his sister Whitney, brother-in-law Stevie, and nephew Evan. He especially loved trips to Florida to see his children and grandchildren. He always loved to play with his nieces and nephews, teaching them to ride bikes and calling them by name in his 'Donald Duck' voice. He cracked everyone up showing off on his unicycle. Michael had a love for life, enjoying the simple things and making people laugh. Michael is preceded in death by his mother Helen Kathleen Duff, his brother Jody Patchell, and his nephew Thomas Wade Emory II. He is survived by his wife Donna Boyd, his father Marshall Patchell, sisters, Maureen Emory, Whitney Burchett, and Courtney Herring, and brother Shannon Patchell. Also, his children, Zachary Patchell and Gabrielle Patchell, and grandchildren, Zachary Patchell, Zander Patchell, Blake Arnau, Raven Lacerenza, and Lilianna Lacerenza. As well as many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 starting at 12:00 noon at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main St., North East, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment follows in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD. After interment, loved ones are invited to a luncheon and Life Tribute Video at St. Mary Anne's Parish Center. The family suggest memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Mary Anne's Church, both in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.