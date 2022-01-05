ELKTON — Marsha Jean Ahern, age 77 of Elkton, Maryland passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The daughter of Albert L. Merritt and Dorothy C. Handlin, she was born in Wilmington, Delaware on February 28, 1944.
Jean graduated from P.S. DuPont High School in 1962. She worked for the DuPont Company at the Louviers Building and in the Wilmington office for 28 years and also worked for the Cecil County Board of Education. Jean was a coordinator of the liturgy committee at St. Rose of Lima Church for many years.
She loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay and enjoyed anchoring with her MTOA friends. She and her husband transited the ICW to Florida and lived on the boat for the winter. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, quilting and cooking for her family and friends. Jean had been Treasurer of the Chesapeake City Little League for several years. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandson and enjoyed spending time with them (particularly the girls) on "cookie day".
Jean leaves behind three daughters: Pamela C. Harmon (Charles), Michele E. Yedinak (Michael) and Jean R. Geppi (David); five grandchildren: Paige Yedinak, Connor Yedinak, Phillip Harmon, Victoria Harmon, and Delaney Geppi; and one great-grandson, Riley Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William P. Ahern.
Services for Jean will be held privately at the convenience of the family, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made payable to St. Judes Childrens Hospital, sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home P.A., 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.