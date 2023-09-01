NORTH EAST — Marsha Delaplaine Carter, 68 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on March 22, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Bertha Delaplaine (McKinney) Carter.
Prior to her retirement, Marsha worked as a reservation agent for Sandy Cove Ministry, North East, MD. Marsha also enjoyed her time working with the Graybeal family at Calvert Nursing Home as an account payable and purchasing agent.
She is survived by her son: Christopher Michael Mullins; brother: Matheu J. Carter; grandchildren: Christopher Zion, Mackenzie, Carter John and Madyson; and her former husband and dear friend: Roger Mullins.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter: Michelle and brother: Michel Andre Carter.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 11:00am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow in St. Mary Anne's Cemetery, North East, MD.
The family is grateful and thankful for the compassionate care that she received from her in-home care givers, Linda Moore, Shelley Wise and Tommy Miller.
The family would also like to say a special thank you to the staff on 3 North ICU at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations for the North East Fire Company or St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD, in care of the funeral home.
