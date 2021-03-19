NORTH EAST, MD — Maro J. Bott Crawford, age 81, of North East, MD, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. Born in Pottstown, PA, on May 19, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Jesse Bott.
Ms. Crawford is survived by her son, Daniel E. Crawford of North East, MD.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Millard and Lyle Bott.
Ms. Crawford will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
