PERRYVILLE — Marlene Lorraine Henson, age 86, of Perryville, MD passed away on November 2, 2019 at Christiana Health System in Newark, DE. Services were held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. For more information, visit mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Marlene Lorraine Henson
