PORT DEPOSIT, MD — Marlene Elaine Trimble, 66, of Port Deposit, MD passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on April 24, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Goldie Grubb Evans.
A homemaker, wife and mom, she enjoyed being with her family and liked to read.
Mrs. Trimble is survived by her husband of 23 years, Charles Trimble, Jr.; children, Rod Rosenwirth, South Bend, IN, Sebastian Trimble, Port Deposit, MD and Charles Trimble, DE; siblings, Nancy Chadwick, Elkton, MD, Darlene Entrekin, Union, MS and Dave Evans, Rising Sun, MD, and four grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton St., Elkton, where visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be in Sharp's Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
