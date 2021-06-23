NORTH EAST — Marty Kennedy, 59, of North East, MD passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at home.
She was the wife of Scott Kennedy with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.
Born in Homeville, PA she was the daughter of the late Sid and Helen Cohen.
Marty grew up in Oxford, PA and as a young girl she spent a lot of time at her family’s cabin in Cross Forks, PA.
She was a hard worker all her life. She was formerly employed with S&S Deli, Oxford, W.L. Gore, Jennersville Hospital and Kendall at Crosslands, just to name a few.
Marty enjoyed riding her Harley and made many trips to Daytona, Sturgis, Poconos and Wildwood. She was a longtime volunteer for 4H and the Cecil County Fair. Marty also enjoyed baking and cooking way too much for her friends.
She is survived by her husband; daughter Samanda Sky Davis and her husband, Phillip of North East, MD; four grandchildren, Karson, Karter, Kason and Kamden Davis that she loved with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole Breeze Kennedy and brother, David Cohen.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 7, at Nottingham Park Pavilion 6, 150 Park Rd., Nottingham, PA from 3-8 pm.
Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
