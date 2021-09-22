RISING SUN — Marlene Diane Olejar of Rising Sun, MD passed away peacefully at home on Thursday September 16,2021. She was born on June 4, 1955 in Elkton, MD to the late James R. Chapman and Catherine A. (Reider) Chapman.
Marlene worked as an Administrative Assistant at Aberdeen Proving Ground for 38 years. She had a love that was unmatched for her horses, miniature horses, shelties and her rottweiler. She attended yearly equestrian events at Fair Hill. Marlene was also known to "keep the lights on" at the Hollywood Casino in Perryville, MD. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marlene is Survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Edward Olejar Jr.; three sisters: Darlene Nicholas and her husband Dennis, Charlene Haines and Pauline Morrow and her husband Michael; four nieces: Cathy Rohrer and her husband Rob, Robin Depew, Susan McMillan and her husband Jeff and Carrie Ferraro and her husband John; one nephew, Michael Morrow and his wife Tina. She also leaves behind numerous extended family members and friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her brother Harry Chapman.
A visitation for Marlene will be held on Thursday September 23, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at R. T. Foard Life Celebration Home, 111 South Queen St, Rising Sun, MD. A celebration of Marlene's life will be held on Friday September 24, 2021 with a second visitation starting at 10:30 am with services starting at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home followed by interment at Friends Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit www.RTfoard.com
