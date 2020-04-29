NORTH EAST — Mark Wade Peterson, 65 of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home.
Born in Alpena, MI, on June 18, 1954, he was the son of the late William Donald and Dorothy (Ducharme) Peterson.
Mr. Peterson served his country proudly, first with three years in the U.S. Marines, then in the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He is survived by his wife: Melanie (Hall) Peterson; two sons: Mark S. Peterson of Belcamp, MD and Michael W. Peterson of North East, MD; three siblings: Dave Peterson, Donna Peterson and Randy Peterson; and his two grandsons: Matthew and Grant.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister: Karen Hart.
Services will be private.
