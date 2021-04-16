PERRYVILLE — Mark Robert Hutton, Sr., age 63, of Perryville, Md., passed away on April 12, 2021. He was born in Elkton, Md., on February 17, 1958, to the late Frank V.G. Hutton and Deloise (Broyles) Hutton.
Mark enjoyed volunteering his time for the Chesapeake City Little League, being an umpire and coach. He loved working side by side with his brother, Lee as a carpenter for many years. Mark was an avid Orioles, Ravens, and Maryland Terps fan, he was always sure not to miss a game. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Mark is survived by his son, Mark Hutton, Jr., and his wife, Kristy; daughter, Stephanie Solomon and her husband, Dave; five grandchildren: Ava, Ellie, Grace, Dylan, and Cooper; two sisters: Barbara Sorandes and Mary Kathleen Hutton; three brothers: Albert “Albie” Hutton and his wife, Katie, Randy Hutton, and Andrew Hutton and his wife, Cindy; three sister-in-laws: Mary Hutton, Katie Hutton, and Lisa Hutton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his five brothers: Frank Hutton, John Hutton, Lee Hutton, Richard Hutton, and Daniel Hutton; and aunt, Elisabeth “Betty” Hutton Eliason.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD, 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, because the VA in Perry Point was such a huge part of Mark’s life, memorial contributions may be made to “VA Maryland Health Care System” and sent in care of the funeral home.
To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
