ELKTON — Mark Bradley Phillips, age 61 of Elkton, MD passed away on December 11, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1959 in Myersdale, PA to the late Harold Glenn Phillips and Katherine (Miller) Phillips.
In Mark’s spare time, he enjoyed playing golf.
He is survived by his sister, Kathy Faries and her husband, Gary and many other family members.
Services will be held privately. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
