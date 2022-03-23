NORTH EAST, MD — Mark Christopher Bowen, age 50, of North East, MD, passed away, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Born in Havre de Grace, MD on August 10, 1971, he was the son of Anita Ferguson, Raeford, NC, and Charles "Butch" Bowen (Donna), Snow Hill, MD.
A loving family man, Mr. Bowen worked as an auto mechanic and a fork lift operator. He was an avid outdoors person who enjoyed riding 4 wheelers with his son, hunting, fishing, and playing horseshoes with friends.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Charity Bowen; sons, Bryant and Mark Bowen, both of North East; siblings, Deanna, Angela, Ann, and Brande; and his granddaughter Keelyn.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Geni.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Word of Life Center, 854 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, to assist the family of Mr. Bowen with funeral expenses.
