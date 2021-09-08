NORTH EAST — Mark Allen Scarborough, 60 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton, on March 15, 1961 and graduated from North East High School in 1979.
Prior to his disability, he worked for Cecil County Public Works and the Town of Elkton.
Mark enjoyed watching sports, had a witty sense of humor and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his children: Catherine "Catie" Scarborough and Tyler Scarborough; grandchildren: Maddox and Astoria; his mother: Louise (Wall) Scarborough; and three sisters: Kathy Scarborough, Debbie Cycyk and Mary Ellen Pierce.
Mark was preceded in death by his father: George A. Scarborough; and sister: Brenda Pettitt.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 10:30 am until 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.