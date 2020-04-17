Marjorie J. Stallings (Johnson)

ELKTON — Marjorie J. Stallings, age 97, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at home, born on February 27, 1923 in Dakota, Nebraska to the late Alfred L. Johnson and Florence Erickson. Marjorie (Marge) grew up in Wakefield, Nebraska and graduated from Wakefield High School, of which she attended many class reunions driving back to Nebraska in her 70s and 80s. Marge was preceded in death by her husband Jack G. Stallings. She is survived by her daughter Margie L. Stallings (John Talley) and her sons Garner L. Stallings and Mark A. Stallings (Lisa), her sister Ida May Lubberstedt LeDrew, and several nieces and nephews which she adored. She was also predeceased by brothers, Rolland Johnson and Warren Johnson, her sister Lyla Tucker, and her best friends from her Navy days, Neva and Jim Saunders and Norma Jean and Harry Graves.
She is a Navy Veteran having served in the US Navy during World War ll from 1943 to 1946 where she was stationed in Washington DC. She met Jack (also in the Navy) at the Roller Rink in Arlington. They were amazing dancers on skates. After marrying and moving to Falls Church, Virginia, she managed Falls Church Bowling Center for 15 years and later worked for and retired from the Arlington County School Board.
She was a Nationally ranked Duckpin bowler and featured on many bowling tv shows. She attended Elkton Methodist Church after moving to Cecil County and that’s where she met -several local bowlers who became close friends. At the age of 78, after moving to Maryland she became a Tenpin bowler. She participated in the Women’s International Bowling Congress championships in Charlotte NC (2003) and Reno, Nevada (2007 age 84). She received a new bowling ball for her 90th birthday.
She enjoyed working on the farm that she and Jack built in Winchester, Virginia, and helping to take care of Jack’s cows and Margie’s horses that were home from the racetrack. She taught her dogs to “play” golf, hitting the ball and returning with it on the farm. This game continued at her new house. Following Jack’s death, Marge moved to Elkton, Maryland to be closer to her children. She totally maintained her home and yard over the next 15 years. Her neighbors loved her and thought of her as their “grandmother”.
Marge lived a long good Christian life and is now at rest with her Lord and Savior.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to “Renee’s Rescue, Inc.,” or “Mid-Atlantic Horse Rescue” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
