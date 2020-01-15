WILMINGTON, DE — Marjorie A. Denney, 73, beloved wife of William R. Denney and mother of Michelle Deel, Will Denney, and Adam Denney, passed away on January 3, 2020.
She passes her hope for a bright future onto her six grandchildren, Britney, Broegan, Madelyne, Cameron, Julian, and Sebastian and two great grandchildren, Lily and Liam, all held safely in her heart.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Zebley of Newark, DE and her sister Diane Zebley of Fort Myers, FL.
Having humbly come into this life, she wished to leave it in the same manner: with love to her family and friends and the hope to be fondly remembered. She requested that there be no formal celebration at her passing. Your thoughts and your prayers are appreciated.
The family is planning a future get together at the beach, where everyone is welcome to remember happy times and honor her life.
To Amedisys Hospice we offer our appreciation for their care and devotion and every kindness to our family.
