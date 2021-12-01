CHESAPEAKE CITY — Marion Rebecca Bowe "Becky", 91, of Chesapeake City passed away on November 25, 2021 peacefully at home. She was born on February 26, 1930 in Aberdeen, MD to the late Milton F. Charsha and Emily (Lloyd) Charsha.
Becky was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great friend to many. Becky and her beloved husband Woodie raised their three children and many other family members in their North Chesapeake City home of 70+ years. Her many talents included home improvement and upholstering. She is well known for her exquisite crocheted tablecloths, afghans and Christmas trees. She is well remembered for her love of Christmas, her famous Christmas village and her family Christmas Eve gathering. Becky and Woodie loved their day car trips, sightseeing around the Eastern Shore and into Dover, DE. She particularly loved going on shopping trips. She was a member of the Chesapeake City Canasta club who over 70 years had many adventures and good times. Becky could also make friends everywhere she went. She will be remembered for her loving heart, her accepting manner, and her big hugs.
Becky is survived by her loving family: her sister, Naomi "Kit" Cool; her daughter Tammi Dionne (Rick); her daughter-in-law Nancy Bowe; her grandchildren: Richard Bowe, Jr. (Curt, Tom), Woodford Bowe III (Christy), Timothy Bowe (Lisa), Angela Badgett, Laci Salyer (Kris); great-grandchildren: Allison Anderson (Carryn), Woodford Bowe IV, Shane Conner, Courtney Bowe, Zachary Bowe; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her loving husband Woodford A. Bowe, Sr; sons Woodford A. Bowe, Jr. and Richard A. Bowe, Sr; her brothers Milton F. Charsha, Jr., Eugene Charsha, Lawrence Charsha, and Charles Charsha.
Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Amedisys Hospice Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Blvd, Suite 134 Elkton, MD 21921. To leave online condolences go to www.rtfoard.com
