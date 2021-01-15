ELKTON, MD — Marion Lorraine Dempsey Riley, 91, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, January 15, 2021, in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
