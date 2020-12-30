CHESAPEAKE CITY — Marilyn Sue Baxter Hall, of Chesapeake City, MD, went home to be with the Lord on December 25, 2020 at the age of 66, at Union Hospital in Elkton, MD, with her children at her side.
Sue is survived by her children, Tina (Hall) Linkous (Chris) of Elkton, MD, and Aaron Hall of Elkton, MD; her sisters Beverly Lum (Frank), Karen Baxter Wilson, and Sandy Pruitt (Bobby); grandchildren, Alyssa, Ryan, Michael, Madison, and AJ; many nieces and nephews, and her best friend Delores. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elverda French Ayres, and father, Ray Lunde Baxter.
Sue was the youngest born on October 20, 1954 to Elverda French Baxter and Ray Lunde Baxter, in Heidelberg, Germany, while her family was stationed there through the U.S. Army. Sue graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1972. Sue enjoyed reading, writing in journals, watching cooking and nature shows, studying God's Word, picking crabs, watching the O's play, and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, once it is again safe for family and friends to gather.
