RISING SUN — Lynn Scarbath was born on December 17, 1931 in a Philadelphia, PA hospital. Her parents were Thomas Harold Brown and Anna C. Schramm Brown. Lynn is survived by a brother, Elmer Ellsworth Brown (wife, Erma). She lived at Cedar Farm, Calvert Road, Rising Sun, MD for many years, attending Calvert Elementary School. During WWII, Lynn spent the school years in Miami, Florida attending Robert E. Lee Junior High School and Miami Senior High. At Miami High, Lynn was active in school sports (Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Badminton) and was president of the Miami High Girls’ Athletic Association, a member of the Yearbook (MIAHI) staff, the National Honor Society, Girls’ Council, the City-Wide Girls’ Athletic Association (President), the Allied Youth, the Big Sis program, the Glee Club, and the Miami High Jamboree. She graduated in 1949 in a class of 665 students and was voted secretary of the senior class and Best All-Round Girl.
In the fall of 1949, Lynn became a student at The University of Maryland, College Park and graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in the college of Physical Education, Health & Recreation. During her college years she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and was a Maryland Cheerleader. Lynn was married on June 6, 1953 to John C. (Jack) Scarbath and spent four exciting years accompanying her husband while he played Quarterback on two NFL teams (Washington Redskins & Pittsburgh Steelers) and one year of Canadian Football with the Ottowa Roughriders. After that, Lynn and her husband resided in Columbia, South Caroline for five years where Jack was a backfield coach for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.
Lynn was blessed with the birth of two sons, Thomas Dunn Scarbath & John Blair Scarbath. These two loving additions to the family were considered by her to be her most joyful and fulfilling accomplishments. The family returned to the Rising Sun area in 1962 and again resided on Calvert Road. In 1963 Lynn began teaching at North East High School where she coached the Volley Ball team and the Softball Team. In her last year of coaching her teams were undefeated and were County Champs. In 1970 Lynn began teaching in elementary school and spent the next 24 years teaching at that level, mostly at Calvert Elementary and Rising Sun Elementary but also with occasional assignments at North East Elementary, Charlestown Elementary, and Perryville Elementary. Lynn retired from teaching in 1994 and became a member of the Board of Directors of Union Hospital of Cecil County. She remained on that Board for 10years and was Chairperson of the Board in the last two years. Lynn was a member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Rising Sun and served as sacristan for many years.
In addition to her of husband of 66 years and her two sons, Lynn is survived by her two amazing daughters-in-law, Mary and Petra, who have lovingly taken the place of daughters she never had. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Sara, Derek, Zach, Kate, Mike and Emma and six great grandchildren Xavier, Caleb, Emmeline, Sophie, Reagan, and Luke. Other survivors include nephew, Thomas H. Brown (wife, Judy) and numerous great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 150 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, Maryland 21911. Family and friends are being called to visit 1-hour prior on Thursday. A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, “St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church” or “The Amedisys Foundation” and send in c/o R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, Maryland 21911 To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
