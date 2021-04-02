RISING SUN — Marilyn Joyce (Pitt) Reburn, 68, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on March 29, 2021 after a short illness. Marilyn was born on March 28, 1953 in Havre de Grace, MD, to the late Donald and Beverley Pitt of Rising Sun, MD. Marilyn was the third of five daughters.
Marilyn is survived by her beloved son, the love of her life, Melvin Theodore (Ted) Reburn II and his partner, Dan Jent of Rising Sun, MD; her loving sisters, Kathleen Smith (Sammy), Donna Reynolds (Robert), Robin Long (Rick) and JoEllen Pitt. She is also survived by three nephews, two nieces, and three great-nephews.
Marilyn’s greatest love was her family and friends. She worked many years as a nursing assistant and medicine aid at Calvert Manor Health Care Center, Rising Sun, MD, and Citizens Care Center in Havre de Grace, MD. She took pride in her work and was a devoted employee.
Marilyn will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She left us all with a lot of love, memories, smiles and joy in our hearts. She was kind hearted, never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor, and was loved by many.
Service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Senator Bob Hooper House, which specializes in hospice care, 2007 Klein Plaza Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050, c/o Lee A. Patterson and Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
