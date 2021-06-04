FREDERICKTOWN — Marilyn Eldridge Wilson, 81 of Fredericktown, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 2, 2021, in Christiana Hospital following a stroke. She was overlooking her beloved Sassafras River when it occurred.
Marilyn was born on January 30, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA daughter of the late Edward F. and Mary Ross Eldridge. She was raised in Fredericktown where her parents owned Duffy Creek Marina. Growing up in Fredericktown she was a papergirl earning money to buy a piano that was built in Chestertown, which she still played every day. She was a 1958 graduate of Cecilton High School. Later that year she married James A. Wilson, Jr. and began Wilson’s Custom Canvas, which she operated until her death.
Mom mom would find joy in the smallest things in life; her orchids blooming, a hummingbird at the feeder, a family of deer in her yard or a colorful sunset. She enjoyed sewing, reading, playing the piano, singing and being with her family. With the Sassafras River being a central part of her family for now 10 generations, we find comfort in knowing her final vision was of the river she loved.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, James A. Wilson, Jr; her children and their spouses, Judy and Sam Fletcher, Dawn and Steve Schaech, Jim and Kathy Wilson and Mary and Wayne Nickerson; 5 grandchildren, Kristin S. Walbert (Jeremy), Allan Fletcher (Helen), Whitney S. Layton (Drew), Dana Alexander (Dustin) and Taylor Nickerson (Joey) and 6 great grandchildren, Jase and Lily Walbert, Blair and Crew Layton, Wyatt Alexander and Colton Fletcher; her sisters, Carol Wicks (Dick) and Alva Dopp and a litany of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10 at 11 am. Burial in Georgetown Cemetery.
A special thank you to Cecilton Vol Fire Company for their care, where memorials may be offered, PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913.
