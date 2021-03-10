ELKTON — Marilyn Agnes Barber, age 81, of Elkton, Md., passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. Born in Detroit, Mich., on May 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Beatrice Mersino Herd.
Mrs. Barber retired after 27 years of service from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as an assembler. She was a member of the Chesapeake City VFW Post #7687 Ladies Auxiliary, Chesapeake City, Md. Mrs. Barber loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Paula M. Lewis, Kingsport, TN, Brenda L. Scott (Paul), Lancaster, OH, Spurgeon Barber, III (Cheryl), Clara B. Barber (Curtis), and Franklin J. Barber, all of Elkton; siblings, Donna B. Strianese, North East, Md., Eunice E. Hoefer, Mary K. Fleming, both of Elkton, and Carlo Herd, Adrian, Mich.; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barber was preceded in death by her husband, Spurgeon Barber, Jr.; daughters, Mary A. Melton and Jacquelyn Lewis; and siblings, Charles, Paul, and Henry Herd, Charlotte Brown, and Josephine Haley.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.