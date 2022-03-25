NEWARK, DE — Marietta DiPaola Carter, age 99, of Newark, DE, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Born in Elkton, on May 20, 1922, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Alagia DiPaola.
Mrs. Carter worked in the banking industry for nearly 50 years. She retired from People's Bank of Elkton where she worked as an investment officer. The matriarch of the family, she cherished spending time together, especially with her grandchildren and extended family. A volunteer for many years at Immaculate Conception Outreach, she enjoyed keeping up with current events and going on shopping outings.
Survivors include her daughters, Catherine Newth (David), and Rosemarie Fahringer (Paul), both of Elkton; grandchildren, Steven Newth (Brianna), Amanda Newth Biliski (Tim), Paul Fahringer (Erin), and Adam Fahringer (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Gianna Newth, and Luke Fahringer; and sisters, Elizabeth Sentman, Newark, DE, and Teresa D'Azevedo, Elkton, MD.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emmitt V. Carter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will held from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the church chapel. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Outreach, at the above address.
