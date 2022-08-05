NEWARK — Marietta B. (Garrett) Dickerson, age 93, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Marietta Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
NEWARK — Marietta B. (Garrett) Dickerson, age 93, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Born in Elkton, MD, on September 12, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Issachar W. and Mary C. (Hitchens) Garrett. Marietta worked for several daycares, a job that she dearly loved and she retired from W. L. Gore.
Marietta enjoyed reading mystery novels and trips to the beach. She loved singing in the church choir at St. Rose of Lima. Marietta was a great cook and she delighted in sharing her meals. Every Sunday she looked forward to what she was making for dinner and the company that it would bring. More importantly, Marietta was dedicated to her family and spending time with them was what she loved most.
In addition to her parents, Marietta was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Burton R. Dickerson; son, Matthew Dickerson; siblings, Regina, Dorothy, Siddy, Mae, Dolores, Agnes, Anna, John, and Albert. She is survived by her loving children; David Dickerson (Debra), Philip Dickerson (Peggy), Joel Dickerson (Suzanne Renai), Burton Dickerson (Leana), and John Dickerson (Tracy); sister, Sister Isabelle Garrett, OSF; sister-in-law, Gerre Garrett; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and her loyal cats, Tom, T.C., and Grace.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Elkton Cemetery, Howard Street, Elkton, MD.
To leave online condolences and view the obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.