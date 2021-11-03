CONOWINGO — Marie Whiteaker Shires of Conowingo, MD, died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the age of 88. Marie was the daughter of the late Frank Harrison Whiteaker and Eliza Jane Purdue Whiteaker of Abingdon, VA.
One of eleven children, Marie moved to Cecil County as a teenager where she later met her husband of 64 years, Wilbur Lindy Shires.
Marie retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground, was a member of the Conowingo Baptist Church for many years, and most recently attended Janes United Methodist Church.
Marie had a deep love for her family, friends and Lord. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Cheryl Hall Huston (David); grandson, Christopher Wilbur Hall (Sarah); great-grandson, Hudson Mark Hall; six step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; six sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; son-in-law, Mark Hall; seven brothers; and three sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Youth Center in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Marie's life will be celebrated on Thursday, November 4, 2021, 11 AM, at the Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the funeral service.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
