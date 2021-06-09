GLEN MILLS, PA — Nell (Langlinais) Heffernan, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 4, 2021. She and her family moved from Houston, TX to Wilmington, DE in 1972 and then lived in North East, MD for 25 years before moving to Maris Grove. Nell received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Our Lady of the Lake University and taught for several years in Texas and Japan. After her teaching career, she was a homemaker who cared for her family. Nell was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Glen Mills.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph Willis and Nellie (St. Julian) Langlinais, wife of the late Gerald Heffernan, mother of the late John Paul Heffernan, sister of the late Rev. Willis Langlinais, Dr. Paul Langlinais, and Lucie Kirtley, R.N. and companion of the late Brent Clark.
Survivors: her loving children: Kevin (Sylett), Patrick (Debra), and Dan (Lisa) Heffernan; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter named in her honor.
Visitation: Friday, June 11, 2021, from 9:15-10:15 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA 19342. Funeral Mass: Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Inurnment: Rosewood Memorial Park, Humble, TX.
Memorial donations in Nell’s name may be made to Ministry of Caring at www.ministryofcaring.org Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
