NEWARK, Del. — Marie Logan McCormick, age 93, of Newark, Del., passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born in North East, Md., on June 24, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Howard J. and Ruth Guiberson Young.
Mrs. McCormick had worked for Goldsborough Realty, Wilmington, Del., University of Delaware and the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, as an executive secretary. She was a member of the Cecil County Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and the VFW. Mrs. McCormick enjoyed sewing, crafting, and traveling.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Joseph McCormick; step-children, Mary Duffy (Mike), Smyrna, DE, David McCormick (Pam), Bethel, Alaska, William McCormick (Michelle), Earlevill, Rosemarie McCormick, Benjamin McCormick (Jonel), Peter McCormick (Dawn), and Helen Cameron (Doug), all of Newark, Del.; nephew, Wayne Young (Becky), North East; goddaughter, Melissa Gould, N.H.; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCormick was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger “Shorty” Logan; and brother, Albert Wayne Young.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.