NORTH EAST — Marian Ruth Wood Wells, 92 formerly of North East, MD, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Caraway Manor II, Elkton, MD.
Born in Elk Neck, MD, on August 3, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William S. Jr. and Emma Elizabeth (Page) Wood. She was the wife of the late, John S (Jack) Wells who died July 1986.
Marian retired from Cecil County Public Schools where she drove the prototype "Classroom on Wheels" school bus in the 1970's then finished her career driving the "Pony Express" delivering mail and supplies to all Cecil County Schools daily.
She was a devoted member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD, and was very active in their Outreach Ministry. She was one of two official "Hot Dog" ladies at St Mary Anne's' annual Garden Market. She was voted "Outstanding Women of the Year" 2003 by The Episcopal Diocese of Easton and one of "Cecil Counties Most Beautiful People" in 2017.
Marion was a longtime volunteer at Union Hospital greeting people in the ER with warm blankets and an even warmer smile.
She was a member of VFW Post 6027 Auxiliary, North East, MD, where she was always in the kitchen helping on all occasions.
Survived by her sons: John "Scott" Wells (Sharon) of North East, MD, Brian Lloyd Wells of Wilmington, DE and Mark Alan Wells (Melanie) of Rising Sun, MD; her sister: Virginia Brinkley (Don) of Alabama; grandchildren: Ryan (Laura), Erica (Brad) and Kali as well as great grandchildren Ella and Amelia.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marian was also preceded by her siblings: Betty Klutz, William Lloyd Wood and Grace Heath.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD. Interment will follow in the St Mary Anne's church cemetery.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.