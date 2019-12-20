NORTH EAST — Margie Viola Bouchelle, 95, of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD.
Born in Pound, VA, on July 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Cacy M. and Lizzie (Ringley) Gibson. She was the wife of the late John P. Bouchelle who passed September 16, 1994.
She and her husband owned and operated Johnies Restaurant in North East for many years prior to retirement.
Margie enjoyed reading, traveling, going out to eat and cooking. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her 4 children: Walter B. Bouchelle (Linda) of North East, MD; Susan A. Kirkwood (Frank) of Middletown, DE; Elizabeth A. Meusel (Larry) of North East, MD and Roger W. Bouchelle (Lisa) of North East, MD; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations made payable to Haven Community Church, in care of the funeral home.
