ELKTON — Margie Miller went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Margie graduated from Perryville High School in 1964. She worked at Union Hospital, Perry Point VA Medical Center and various nursing homes and private care. Margie loved to take care of people.
Survivors include her children, John Miller (Amy), Dottie Keithley (Robert), Sue Miller (James McCown), Gary Miller (Nicole), Jeff Miller, Tammy Miller, and Ronnie Miller (Michelle); many grandchildren, several great grandchildren and her foster mother, Happy Fox.
Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margie’s memory may be made to the homeless shelter in Elkton or your local food pantry.
To send an online condolence visit nicholsgilmore.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.