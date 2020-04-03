NORTH EAST, MD — Margie Lee Anton, 29, of North East, MD passed away, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on April 28, 1990, she was the daughter of Rodney L. Anton and his wife, Sonya, North East, MD and Marguerite Carter Smith, Perryville, MD.
Ms. Anton was a student at Cecil College, North East, MD.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Hayden Layne Jarrell; sister, Sidney Dugger; stepsisters, Brenda McCarthy and Stephanie Foulk; paternal grandmother, Laura Anton; aunts and uncles, Geanie Anton, William Anton, Jimmy Anton, Anna Gralewski, Cindy Biggs and Susan Carpenter as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ms. Anton was preceded in death by an aunt, Janice Shield.
Services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.