SUDLERSVILLE — Margaret Lloyd Whalen of Sudlersville, MD passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Arcadia of Denton II in Denton, MD. She was 86.
Margaret was born July 18, 1936 in Easton, MD the daughter of the late Wilkin Lloyd and Flora Margaret "Shahan" Lloyd. She graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1954 and was married to the late Jesse George Whalen in the same year. Margaret spent most of her younger years as a farmer's wife taking care of things at home and raising the family. Later in life she initially worked as a teller at Sudlersville Bank. Over the years she worked as both a loan officer and in customer services. Margaret loved nature and her animals, she enjoyed watching birds, flower gardening, watching John Wayne Westerns and watching her grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Margaret truly loved every aspect of farming and raising horses for harness racing.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse George Whalen.
She is survived by two sons, Jesse "Randy" Whalen (Jan) of Sudlersville, MD, Mark P. Whalen (Joanne) of Millington, MD, four grandchildren, Scott Whalen of Washington DC, Brian Whalen of Arnold, MD, Sophia Tsas (Nathan) of Sudlersville, MD, Jesse T. Whalen (Leah) of Chestertown, MD, and one great grandchild, Waylon Tsas of Sudlersville, MD.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept 16, 2022 at 11am at Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association Eastern Shore Chapter 213 W. Main St. Suite 205 Salisbury, MD21801. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD 21651.
